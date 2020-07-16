Evan Shive (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior on the men’s swimming team competed in the butterfly, backstroke and sprint freestyle events. At the GLVC Championships, he took 28th in the 50 freestyle; 20th in the 100 butterfly and 35th in the 100 free. He also was eighth in the 200 medley relay; ninth in the 200 free relay; eighth in the 400 medley relay and 10th in the 400 free relay.

