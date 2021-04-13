Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a junior forward on the women’s soccer team. On Tuesday, Day was selected as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. During the spring season she paced the Panthers in goals (eight), points (18), shots (24) and shots on goal (16) while tallying two assists. She had an assist in Hanover’s 3-0 win over Rose-Hulman in Sunday’s HCAC Tournament championship game. The Panthers finished the spring 9-0 while winning the league’s regular-season and postseason titles.
Gabbi Jenkins (Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior outfielder on the softball team. This past Friday, Jenkins became the program’s all-time leader in steals with three thefts in a doubleheader against Purdue. So far this season, she’s hitting .276 with a team-high eight doubles, one triple and eight RBIs while scoring a team-best 13 runs. Jenkins has stolen 18 bases in 25 tries. She now has 91 stolen bases in her career. Jenkins and the Hoosiers (11-13, 11-13) host Ohio State in a weekend four-game series beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.
Peyton Ottersbach (Indiana State): The Henryville graduate is a senior pitcher on the softball team. So far this season, Ottersbach is 2-1 with one save and a 4.11 earned-run average in 10 appearances, all in relief. In 15 1/3 innings, she has allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits while walking 10 and striking out five. She has a 1.50 WHIP.
Landon Sprigler (Hocking): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore guard on the men's basketball team. Last week, Sprigler was named to the All-Ohio Community College Athletic Conference team. In 12 games, he averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 77.1 percent from the free throw line for the Hawks.
Matthew Weimer (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior quarterback on the football team. On Tuesday, Weimer was named the HCAC Offensive Athlete of the Week and a member of the D3football.com Team of the Week. Saturday, he completed 21 of 29 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 59 yards and another score in a 56-21 win over Franklin in the 90th Victory Bell Game that helped the Panthers clinch their third straight league title. That turned out to the be final game of the spring season for Hanover (4-0), which announced Monday that this Saturday’s scheduled game at Anderson has been canceled.
