LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Brendan Lawler (Kentucky State): The Charlestown graduate is a rising senior running back on the football team. As a junior the 5-foot-11, 172-pound Lawler ran 50 times for 392 yards (7.8 per carry) and one touchdown. He also caught two passes for 42 yards and a TD. Additionally, Lawler also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Cameron McClure (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising junior offensive lineman on the football team. Last season, the 5-10, 260-pound McClure saw action in several games.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
