LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Sean Abbott (Campbellsville): The Clarksville graduate is a rising sophomore defensive lineman on the football team.
Christian Parsons (Hanover): The New Albany graduate is a rising sophomore offensive lineman on the football team. Last season the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Parsons didn’t see any game action for the Panthers.
Jaylin Ray (Trine): The New Albany graduate is a rising senior cornerback on the football team. As a junior, the 5-foot-8, 165-pound Ray played in eight games, tallying nine total tackles (five solos and four assists).
Sierra Rayzor (Samford): The Christian Academy graduate is a rising senior middle blocker on the volleyball team. As a junior, she played in all 30 matches and 118 sets, finishing with 185 kills, 87 total blocks and 24 digs. She recorded double-digit kills in five different matches, including a career-high 16 at Chattanooga and 14 against East Tennessee State in the SoCon Tournament championship.
Karli Ware (Taylor): {span}The Silver Creek graduate is a rising sophomore outside hitter on the volleyball team. As a freshman Ware played in all 37 matches, starting 17, finishing with 156 kills, 71 digs and 10 total blocks for the Trojans, who went 21-16.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
