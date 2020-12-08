Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 6-foot-7 forward on the men’s basketball team, made his first career start Monday night in the Wolf Pack’s 86-64 victory over William Jessup. He scored seven points, dished out three assists and snared two rebounds in 21 minutes. He was 2 for 4 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the free throw line. In five games, Coleman is averaging six points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 23.4 minutes. Nevada (4-1) visits Grand Canyon on Friday night.
Sean East (Bradley): The New Albany graduate, a 6-3 sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team, had seven points, five assists and four rebounds in the Braves’ 95-62 victory over visiting Lewis on Monday night. He was 2 for 3 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line in 27 minutes. Through six games, East is averaging nine points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 27.5 minutes. Bradley (4-2) is idle until it hosts Jackson State on Dec. 17.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
