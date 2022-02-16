Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Becoming windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.