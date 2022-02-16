Alayasia Douglas (Lincoln Trail): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 5-foot-7 guard had 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Statesmen’s 62-52 win at Olney Central College on Monday night. She was 8 for 22 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 7 for 11 from the free throw line in 40 minutes of action. So far this season, Douglas is averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game Lincoln Trail (8-14, 4-8) will host John A. Logan College on Saturday afternoon.
Josh Jefferson (Middle Tennessee): The New Albany alum is a graduate student on the men’s basketball team. On Monday, Jefferson was named the Conference USA Player of the Week after averaging 19.7 points while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 92.3 percent from the free throw line and leading the Blue Raiders to a trio of victories. Sunday, he had 30 points, five rebounds and one assist in Middle Tennessee’s 78-63 victory over visiting Charlotte. He was 9 for 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the free throw line in only 25 minutes of action. So far this season, Jefferson is averaging a team-best 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 91.4 percent from the free throw line. Jefferson and Middle Tennessee (17-7, 8-3) are scheduled to visit Florida International at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Naria Reed (Olney Central College): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 6-2 center had five points and nine rebounds in Olney’s 62-52 loss to Lincoln Trail on Monday night. She was 2 for 6 from the field and 1 for 2 from the free throw line in 22 minutes of action. So far this season, Reed is averaging 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 73.9 percent from the free throw line. The Blue Knights (5-17, 1-11), who visited Rend Lake College on Wednesday night, are scheduled to visit Vincennes on Saturday.
Jaren Starks (IU Southeast): The Clarksville graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 5-9 guard scored 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench in the Grenadiers’ 100-58 victory over visiting St. Mary-of-the-Woods on Saturday afternoon at the IUS Activities Building. Starks was 5-for-9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range. He also collected three rebounds, two assists and one steal. So far this season, Starks is averaging three points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 9.4 minutes per game while shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range. IU Southeast (14-15, 11-6) is scheduled to close out its regular season at Oakland City at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ally Willis (Olney Central College): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 5-5 guard had 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Knights’ 62-52 loss to Lincoln Trail on Monday night. She was 6 for 16 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line. So far this season, Willis is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range and 72 percent from the free throw line. Olney Central (5-17, 1-11), which visited Rend Lake College on Wednesday night, is scheduled to visit Vincennes on Saturday.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
