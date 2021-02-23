Caleb Brown (IU Southeast): The Charlestown graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-3 guard scored three points off the bench in the Grenadiers’ season-ending 80-68 loss at Rio Grande (Ohio) in the first round of the River States Conference Tournament on Monday. He went 1 for 3 from the field, all on 3-point shots, and 0 of 1 from the free throw line. He also snared four rebounds in 21 minutes of action. Brown averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game on the season for IUS, which finished 4-6.
Jaylynn Brown (UNC Greensboro): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-8 junior guard on the women’s basketball team. She scored a career-high 22 points in the Spartans’ 58-50 victory at Chattanooga on Sunday. Brown went 8 for 18 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the free throw line. She also collected three rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes. For the season, Brown is averaging 3.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game for Greensboro (7-15, 5-8), which visits Western Carolina on Friday night.
Marissa Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a junior defensive specialist on the volleyball team. She recorded five digs in the Boilermakers 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of host Indiana in a Big Ten match Tuesday night. Purdue (7-4, 7-4) will host the Hoosiers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Holloway Gymnasium. So far this season Hornung, who has started all 11 matches for the Boilers, has 70 digs and a .982 reception percentage to go along with six points, six service aces and two assists.
Trey Hourigan (IU Southeast): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-5 forward netted eight points in the Grenadiers’ loss at Rio Grande (Ohio) in the first round of the River States Conference Tournament on Monday. He went 4 for 5 from the field and also contributed two rebounds, one block and one steal in 27 minutes. Hourigan averaged eight points and 3.1 rebounds while starting seven games for the Grenadiers. He shot 63.5 percent (33 for 52) from the field.
John Kinnaird Jr. (IU Southeast): The Charlestown native is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-0 guard tallied a team-high 21 points off the bench in the Grenadiers’ loss at Rio Grande (Ohio) in the first round of the RSC Tournament on Monday. He went 8 for 15 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free throw line while also collecting five rebounds, three assists and one steal in only 18 minutes of action. Kinnaird averaged 8.1 points and 2.3 rebounds a game for the season.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
