Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 6-foot-7 freshman forward on the men's basketball team. Through the Wolf Pack's first nine games, Coleman was averaging four points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals. Nevada plays the second of consecutive Mountain West Conference games at New Mexico at 10 p.m. tonight on the CBS Sports Network.
Bailey Conrad (Western Kentucky): The Christian Academy graduate is a 6-7 freshman forward walk-on on the men's basketball team. He has played two minutes in two games, recording one steal so far for the Hilltoppers (7-2), who play the second of two Conference USA games at Charlotte at 3 p.m. today.
Haley Tye (Union College): The New Washington graduate is a 5-4 senior guard on the women's basketball team. The two-time member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference's all-academic team is averaging 1.5 points in four games for the Bulldogs. Tye has two field goals, both 3-pointers, and two rebounds in 17 total minutes for Union (6-1), which is scheduled to visit Point (Ga.) University at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
