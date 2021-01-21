Adonis Boyd (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate is a freshman on the wrestling team. Boyd picked up his first collegiate victory, winning by forfeit at 125 pounds, in the Knights’ 27-16 loss to Davidson on Sunday. Bellarmine will host The Citadel at noon Sunday and Presbyterian College at 2 p.m. Sunday at Knights Hall.
Micah Camble (Indiana): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the men’s track & field team. On Jan. 16, Camble ran a personal-best time of 1 minute, 20.50 seconds during his third-place finish in the 600-meter run at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational at the University of Michigan.
Tori Handley (SIU Edwardsville): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard on the women’s basketball team. Handley, who has started the last six games for the Cougars, is averaging 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 20.1 minutes per game. She’s scored a season-high 14 points twice this season. The first time, was in a 73-58 loss at Eastern Illinois on Dec. 18. The second time was in a 64-57 win over Murray State on Jan. 9. SIUE, which visited Tennessee State on Thursday night, plays at Belmont on Saturday.
Skylar Stidham (Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior on the men’s track & field team. On Jan. 16, Stidham finished ninth (in 8:33.98) in the Kris Eggle Memorial 3000-meter run at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational at the University of Michigan.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
