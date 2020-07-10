Joseph Burke (Kentucky Wesleyan College): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior at Kentucky Wesleyan College, is off to a blistering start for the DeLand Suns of Florida Collegiate Summer Baseball League. Through Thursday’s games, Burke was leading the FCSBL with an astounding .737 batting average. In 19 at-bats he had 14 hits, including a double and a home run, while driving in seven and scoring six runs.
Lizzy Coons (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman first baseman on the softball team, appeared in two games during the Knights’ abbreviated season.
Logan Murphy (Greenville): The Silver Creek graduate, a senior right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 1-1 with one save in four appearances on the mound for the Panthers during the abbreviated season. In 12 2/3 innings, Murphy allowed eight earned runs on 15 hits while walking 10 and striking out five.
Rachel Walker (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore on the women’s swimming & diving team, was officially named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s Scholar All-American Team on Friday. She earned first-team accolades, which recognizes student-athletes who achieved a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Walker earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Championships in the 500-yard freestyle. She was also a member of Bellarmine’s 200 and 400 medley relay teams that went to nationals as well. Walker, who studies biochemistry and molecular biology, is a three-time All-American.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
