Corbin Hale (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate, a sophomore on the wrestling team, collected three wins — all by pin — while wrestling seven matches at 149 pounds. He was also an academic All-GLVC honoree.
Josh McCorkle (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate, a junior on the wrestling team, competed in nine matches at 285 pounds. He was recently named academic All-GLVC.
Bayley Wade (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate, a senior on the women’s cross country and track & field teams, competed in several indoor meets for the Knights. She placed seventh in the 800-meter run and seventh in the mile at the IWU Midwest Classic before taking 20th in the 800 at the GLVC Championships. She also earned the GLVC Brother Gaffney Distinguished Scholar Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA during the academic year.
Lauren Winchell (IU Southeast): The Christian Academy graduate, a junior on the women’s tennis team, went 0-3 at No. 1 singles and 1-2 at No. 1 doubles for the Grenadiers during their abbreviated spring season.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
