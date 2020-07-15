Local College Athlete Update
Josh Craig (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore on the wrestling team, collected three wins — two by pin — in 16 matches at 174 pounds this past season.
Evan Shive (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior on the men’s swimming team competed in the butterfly, backstroke and sprint freestyle events. At the GLVC Championships, he took 28th in the 50 freestyle; 20th in the 100 butterfly and 35th in the 100 free. He also was eighth in the 200 medley relay; ninth in the 200 free relay; eighth in the 400 medley relay and 10th in the 400 free relay.
Brendon Smith (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate, a senior on the men’s swimming & diving team competed in the butterfly and backstroke events. At the GLVC Championships, he took 51st in the 50 freestyle; 39th in the 200 free and 46th in the 100 free. He also was 18th in the 200 medley relay; ninth in the 200 free relay; 10th in the 800 free relay and 10th in the 400 free relay.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
