LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Lauren Thompson (IUPUI): The Floyd Central graduate is coming off a fine freshman season on the women’s swimming & diving team. She set the program’s frosh record in the 100-yard backstroke (55.28 seconds), 200 back (1:58.57) and 100 butterfly (55.91) at the 2020 Horizon League Championships. She took second in the 100 back, third in the 200 back and fifth in the 100 fly at the conference championships.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.