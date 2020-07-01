Devon Montgomery (Western Kentucky University): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman pole vaulter on the men’s track & field team, competed in a couple of indoor meets for the Hilltoppers. He finished seventh in the Samford Bulldogs Invitational and tied for ninth at the Conference USA Indoor Championships. He also earned Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognition from C-USA.
Katie Rhodes (Southern Indiana): The Charlestown graduate, a sophomore on the women’s track & field team, ran four indoor meets for the Screaming Eagles, competing in the mile and the 3,000. She finished 10th in the mile at the Greyhound Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.