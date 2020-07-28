LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Miles Frazier (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Floyd Central graduate is a rising sophomore defensive back on the football team. He was named to the Great Midwest Conference’s All-Academic team.
Jacob Garrett (Southern Illinois): The Silver Creek graduate is a rising junior fullback on the football team. Last season the 6-foot-2, 251-pound Garrett played in all 12 games, and started 11, for the Salukis. In addition to being the lead blocker for two 1,000-yard rushers, he also had five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 41-yard TD catch vs. Youngstown State and a 34-yard TD reception against Missouri State. Additionally, he was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Academic team with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
