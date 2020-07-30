LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Trevor Clark (Trine): The Floyd Central graduate is a rising senior cornerback on the football team. As a junior the 6-foot, 180-pound Clark saw action in six games for the Thunder. He recorded four tackles, including two solo stops.
Anna Perkins (Franklin): The Floyd Central graduate is a rising junior on the women’s swimming & diving team. She capped off her sophomore season with a strong performance in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships. Perkins won the 200-yard butterfly while finishing fourth in the 400 individual medley and sixth in the 200 IM to help the Grizzlies to the their third straight league title.
Jacqueline Richard (Franklin): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising senior on the women’s swimming & diving team. She capped off her junior season in style at the HCAC Championships. Richard was a member of three victorious relay teams (200 free, 200 medley and 400 free) while also taking second in the 50 and 100 freestyle races and finishing third in the 100 butterfly.
Luke Smith (Indiana Tech): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising junior on the wrestling team. As a sophomore, he went 14-16, recording three falls and three major decisions. He took fourth place in the Spartan Mat Classic. After the season he was one of 19 Tech wrestlers named to the 2019-20 Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
