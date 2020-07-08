Two hundred twenty-one student-athletes — including 10 from Clark and Floyd counties — from Bellarmine University recently garnered GEICO Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference distinction for the 2019-20 year. The honor is bestowed upon those who maintain a cumulative 3.30 grade-point average over two semesters.
The area former high school athletes who achieved that distinction were Reece Davis (Providence), Adam Spalding (Floyd Central) and Steven Thom (New Albany) from the BU baseball team and Juston Betz (Providence) from the men’s basketball team.
Also earning the recognition were Reid Masterson (Providence) from the men’s cross country and track & field teams, Bayley Wade (Providence) from the women’s cross country and track & field teams, Joseph Naville (Floyd Central) from the men’s tennis squad, Rachel Walker (Jeffersonville) from the women’s swimming team and Corbin Hale (Floyd Central) and Josh McCorkle (Jeffersonville) from the wrestling team.
Additionally, Betz, Masterson and Wade were among 27 Bellarmine student-athletes who earned the GLVC Brother James Gaffney, FSC Distinguished Scholar award, which is presented to those who achieve a 4.0 GPA during the course of the academic year while playing a GLVC-sponsored sport.
