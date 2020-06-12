LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Maxwell Kerber (Bellarmine): The Silver Creek graduate, a freshman on the men's track & field team, ran in a couple of indoor meets for the Knights. He placed 37th in the UIndy Collegiate Championship and 45th in the 3,000-meter run in the IWU Midwest Classic.
Reid Masterson (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate, a junior on the men's track & field team, ran in several indoor meets for the Knights. His season was highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the 5,000 and a sixth-place finish in the 3,000 at the GLVC Championships.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
