LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Maxwell Kerber (Bellarmine): The Silver Creek graduate, a freshman on the men's track & field team, ran in a couple of indoor meets for the Knights. He placed 37th in the UIndy Collegiate Championship and 45th in the 3,000-meter run in the IWU Midwest Classic. 

Reid Masterson (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate, a junior on the men's track & field team, ran in several indoor meets for the Knights. His season was highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the 5,000 and a sixth-place finish in the 3,000 at the GLVC Championships. 

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

 

Tags

Recommended for you