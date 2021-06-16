Alex Falcone (Eastern Kentucky): The Silver Creek graduate was a graduate student on the women’s beach volleyball team this past spring after finishing her career at Indiana Wesleyan. She saw action in several matches this spring for the Colonels. Earlier this month, it was announced that Falcone has joined the IU Southeast coaching staff as an assistant. “Alex had a great career at Indiana Wesleyan and brings a wealth of knowledge and tremendous enthusiasm to this position,” IUS coach Eric Brian said in a release. “She is a high-quality person and we are thrilled to add her to our staff.” Macie Garrison (Jacksonville State): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the women’s volleyball team. She saw action in several matches for the beach volleyball team this spring. Paige Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate recently finished her senior season on the softball team. The right-handed pitcher didn’t see any game action this season due to injury. Riley Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate recently finished her senior season on the softball team. The outfielder appeared in two games, starting one, for the Cardinals. She struck out in her lone at-bat. Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
Alex Falcone (Eastern Kentucky): The Silver Creek graduate was a graduate student on the women’s beach volleyball team this past spring after finishing her career at Indiana Wesleyan. She saw action in several matches this spring for the Colonels. Earlier this month, it was announced that Falcone has joined the IU Southeast coaching staff as an assistant. “Alex had a great career at Indiana Wesleyan and brings a wealth of knowledge and tremendous enthusiasm to this position,” IUS coach Eric Brian said in a release. “She is a high-quality person and we are thrilled to add her to our staff.”
Macie Garrison (Jacksonville State): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the women’s volleyball team. She saw action in several matches for the beach volleyball team this spring.
Paige Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate recently finished her senior season on the softball team. The right-handed pitcher didn’t see any game action this season due to injury.
Riley Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate recently finished her senior season on the softball team. The outfielder appeared in two games, starting one, for the Cardinals. She struck out in her lone at-bat.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.