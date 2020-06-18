LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Jayla Callens (Franklin): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior on the women's track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Grizzlies before her season was ended due to COVID-19. Callens, who majored in exercise science, finished her career ranked in the program's Top 10 in the indoor 600-meter run and the outdoor 800 as well as the outdoor 1,600 relay.
"I would like to thank my family for supporting me throughout my seasons here," Callens said in a senior spotlight on the Franklin athletics website. "No matter how far away our meets were, they always found time to make it to at least a couple of meets. Secondly, I want to thank Coach [Demetrius] Bailey and Coach [Brandon] Dworak for being there for me and helping me grow as an individual. Lastly, I want to thank my teammates for pushing me to do better each and everyday. Thank you guys for an amazing four years!"
Alex Creamer (Franklin): The Providence graduate, a senior distance runner on the men's track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Grizzlies before his season was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Creamer, who majored in creative writing and minored in fitness, was a two-time Top-15 finisher at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships during his career.
"I'd like to thank the coaches that I've had over the past 12 years, with special thanks credited to my high school coach, Chuck Crowley, and Franklin College coaches, Brandon Dworak and Demetrius Bailey," Creamer said in a senior spotlight on the Franklin athletics website. "Every one of them have served by example and embodied true passion for the sport. More importantly though, they've made running so much fun. Because of them, I can say that I've ran every day for over seven years now, with no intensions of giving it up anytime soon. I'd also like to thank the three other senior distance runners that I came in with, Clayton [Brumfield], Sean [Groves] and Adam [Rector], who have stuck it out over the past four years, as well as the rest of the track & field senior class. This experience has truly been a journey that won't soon be forgotten. I know these circumstances aren't what we expected to go out on, but I can confidently say that, looking back on the memories I've made with this team, I won't regret a single moment of the time we've spent with this program here at Franklin College. Cheers. "
