Cameron McClure (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-foot-10, 260-pound junior offensive lineman on the football team. McClure recently received All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honorable mention recognition for his play in the spring. On the o-line, McClure helped the Panthers’ offensive average 47.5 points, 241.8 rushing yards, 215.25 passing yards per game.
Hannah Ogg (IU Southeast): The junior from Wadesville was named the River States Conference Softball Player of the Week for the fifth time this season Tuesday. In four games last week, Ogg picked up two wins and two saves. In 16 innings pitched, she gave up no runs on eight hits, while walking three and striking out 19. Ogg tossed four innings in an 8-0 win over Asbury (Ky.) and then got the save in a 4-2 win later in the series. Later, Ogg tossed a three-hit shutout versus Midway (Ky.), a 1-0 win with seven strikeouts. She then picked up the save in three innings of a 4-2 win later in the day.
Karli Ware (Taylor): The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore outside hitter on the volleyball team. This past season Ware tallied 126 digs, 10 kills, 10 service aces and six assists while starting five of 17 matches for the Trojans, who posted an 8-11 record.
Matthew Weimer (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is a 6-1, 170-pound junior quarterback on the football team. Weimer was recently named to the All-HCAC second team. In four games during the spring, Weimer completed 72 of 109 passes (66.1 percent) for 836 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions while rushing 37 times or 113 yards and six TDs for the Panthers, who went 4-0 and won their third straight HCAC title.
Katie Yankey (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman midfielder on the women’s soccer team. Yankey was one of 11 players recently selected to the Missouri Valley Conference’s All-Freshman team. This past season, she tallied two goals and four points in 10 matches (one of which she started) for the Sycamores.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
