LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Cobie Barnes (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate, a 6-6 guard on the men’s basketball team, averaged 2.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 9.1 minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from the 3-point line, as a freshman. The Sycamores withdrew from the Gulf Coast Showcase earlier this week due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results within their program. They are now scheduled to open the season Dec. 6 against Indianapolis.
Juston Betz (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate, a 6-3 redshirt junior guard on the men’s basketball team, averaged 1.2 points and 7.8 minutes per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field last season. The Knights announced earlier this week that their first three scheduled games have been postponed or canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” That means they are now scheduled to make their NCAA Division I debut Dec. 4 at Duke.
Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 6-7 freshman forward on the men’s basketball team. “Tre is a big, athletic wing who can defend all over the court,” Nevada coach Steve Alford said. “He gives us a ton of versatility. A high-level athlete who will bring energy on both sides of the ball.” The Wolf Pack are scheduled to open their season today against North Dakota State in the Golden Window Classic at Nebraska. Nevada is slated to face the host Cornhuskers on Thursday.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.