Madelyn Brown (Anderson): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior on the women’s tennis team. Brown was recently named first-team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the second time in her career. She played singles and doubles for the Ravens, who lost 5-0 to top-seeded Transylvania (Ky.) on Oct. 17 in the HCAC Tournament championship in Nicholasville, Ky.
Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior forward on the women’s soccer team. On Tuesday, Day was named the HCAC Offensive Player of the Year. In 16 matches this season, she has 14 goals, two assists and a league-best 30 points. She also leads the HCAC in shots (63) and shots on goal (39). Day and the Panthers (12-1-3, 7-1-1) host Rose-Hulman at 11 a.m. this morning in an HCAC Tournament semifinal.
Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a freshman running back on the football team. On Oct. 23, Lukes ran twice for 4 yards and had two receptions for 23 yards in the Chippewas’ 39-38 loss to Northern Illinois. So far this season, he has run 22 times for 94 yards while catching seven passes for 49 yards. He has also returned 13 kickoffs for 258 yards. Central Michigan (4-4, 2-2) visits Western Michigan at 7 p.m. tonight (ESPNU) in a Mid-American Conference clash.
Matthew Weimer (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior quarterback on the football team. On Monday, Weimer was named the HCAC Offensive Athlete of the Week. Last Saturday, he completed 30 of 42 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 117 yards and another TD (on a 72-yard sprint) in the Panthers’ 33-0 victory over visiting Manchester. So far this season, Weimer has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,875 yards (234.4 per game) and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 273 yards and three more scores. Hanover (5-3, 4-1) is scheduled to visit Mount St. Joseph at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.