LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Bailey Brown (Kentucky Christian): The Rock Creek graduate is a freshman setter/defensive specialist on the volleyball team. She recorded six digs and one service ace in the Knights' season-opening 3-0 sweep of Milligan University (Tenn.) on Sept. 15.
Bradley Cross (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate is a recent grad of IUS, where he played on the men's tennis team. Cross, who was a second-team All-River States Conference selection in 2018, was recently named a 2019-20 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, which recognizes those student-athletes with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Abby Falcone (Milligan): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior outside hitter on the volleyball team. She had four kills and three digs in the team's season-opening loss to Kentucky Christian. Then, she had three kills in the Buffaloes' 3-1 win at Columbia (S.C.) on Sept. 19.
Dayna Kinnaird (Louisville): The Jeffersonville graduate is a redshirt junior defensive lineman on the football team. He came off the bench to tally one quarterback hit in the Cardinals' season-opening 35-21 victory over Western Kentucky. He played, but didn't register a tackle in Louisville's 47-34 loss to Miami (Fla.) on Saturday night.
Zoie Zimmerman (IU Kokomo): The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore defensive specialist on the volleyball team. She had six digs off the bench in the Cougars' 3-0 sweep of host Point Park (Pa.) on Sept. 18. The next day she started and tallied eight digs in IUK's 3-0 sweep of host Carlow (Pa.).
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.