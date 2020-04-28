Gabbi Jenkins (Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate, a senior outfielder on the softball team, hit a team-best .413 with 11 RBIs and a team-high 12 stolen bases while starting all 21 games for the Hoosiers. She also had a .492 slugging percentage, .429 on-base percentage and .921 OPS in the abbreviated season. She recently announced she would be returning for the 2021 season.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Gabbi Jenkins, Indiana
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
