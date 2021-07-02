Gabbi Jenkins head shot

Gabbi Jenkins

GABBI JENKINS (INDIANA): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her senior season on the softball team. On Wednesday, Jenkins was one of two IU athletes (along with track & field’s Logan Targgart) selected as the school’s female recipient of the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. Jenkins finished her Hoosier career in dramatic fashion. She hit .331 for the season and stole 24 bases, in the process setting the program’s all-time record for career stolen bases with 96. Jenkins led the conference with 18 doubles on the season to set a new IU mark for single-season doubles. She hit her first career home run in walk-off fashion to beat Penn State and added two more home runs on the season. Jenkins earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors following the Hoosiers, series with Ohio State, in which she batted .714 with 10 hits. After the season, Jenkins was selected to the All-Big Ten second team and All-Defensive Team. Jenkins was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a four-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honoree. She earned a degree from IU in elementary education with a minor in psychology.

