Gabbi Jenkins head shot

Gabbi Jenkins

Gabbi Jenkins (Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior outfielder on the softball team. On Sunday, Jenkins scored two runs and recorded three stolen bases — including a clutch steal of home — in the Hoosiers’ 6-5 11th-inning win over Rutgers. In the bottom of the 10th with IU trailing 5-4 Jenkins, who started on second per extra-innings rules, stole third. Then, with two outs, she stole home to force the 11th, in which the Hoosiers won. Through 12 games this season, Jenkins is hitting .243 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs while scoring nine runs. She’s also stolen 12 bases in 14 tries — including going 11 for 12 in Indiana’s three-game sweep of the Scarlet Knights over the weekend.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you