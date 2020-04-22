Gabe Bierman (Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts. In 22 innings pitched he allowed 24 hits (20 singles) while striking out 24 in the abbreviated season.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Gabe Bierman, Indiana
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
