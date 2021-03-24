Gabe Bierman head shot

Gabe Bierman

Gabe Bierman (Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore right-handed pitcher on the baseball team. Bierman picked up his first win of the season in the Hoosiers’ 9-4 victory over Purdue at Bart Kaufman Field on Sunday. In six innings on the mound, he gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out seven. In a trio of starts this season, Bierman is 1-1 with a 3.38 earned-run average. In 16 innings pitched he has allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits while walking 11 and striking out 17. The opposition is batting .175 against him. The Hoosiers (9-2, 9-2) next visit Michigan State for a three-game series beginning at 3:05 p.m. Friday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you