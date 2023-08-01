Gabe Kruer_head shot

Gabe Kruer

Gabe Kruer (Rose-Hulman): The New Albany graduate is entering his junior year on the men’s soccer team. Last season the forward took two shots, including one on-goal, in nine matches for the Fightin’ Engineers, who won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles en route to the NCAA Division III tourney. Rose-Hulman is scheduled to face Indianapolis in an exhibition match on Aug. 22.

Tags

Trending Video