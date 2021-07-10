Gavin Seebold (Eastern Kentucky): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his freshman year on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher, who redshirted the 2021 season, announced Friday that he is transferring to Southern Indiana. “I would like to thank Coach (Shaun) Cole and the coaching staff of EKU as well as my teammates for everything they did for me. I’m excited and blessed to announce I will be transferring to the University of Southern Indiana to continue my academic and baseball career,” Seebold wrote on Twitter.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Gavin Seebold
