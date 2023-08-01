Grace Barber head shot

Grace Barber

Grace Barber (Bellarmine): The New Albany graduate is readying for her junior year on the women's soccer team. Last season the midfielder/forward attempted two shots, including one on-goal, while appearing in seven matches and logging 130 minutes. She played a season-high 37 minutes against IUPUI. The Knights open their season against Northern Kentucky on Aug. 20. Before that, they'll play exhibition matches at Indiana (on Aug. 9) and Indiana State (on Aug. 13). 

Tags

Trending Video