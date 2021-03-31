Gracie Fitzgerald head shot

Gracie Fitzgerald 

Gracie Fitzgerald (Centre): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior defender on the women's soccer team. Fitzgerald has started the first six matches of the season for the Colonels. She tallied an assist in Centre's 2-0 victory over visiting Millsaps on Sunday. The Colonels (4-1-1, 4-0) next visits Hendrix on April 9. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you