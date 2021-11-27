Grant Gohmann (DePauw): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds through four games, two of which he’s started, for the Tigers. He had 16 points and five rebounds off the bench in his first game, a 73-71 loss to visiting Benedictine (Ill.) on Nov. 7. Gohmann is shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line for DePauw (2-2), which will visit Rose-Hulman on Sunday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Grant Gohmann
