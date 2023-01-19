Grant Gohmann_head shot jr

Grant Gohmann (DePauw): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. Last Saturday, Gohmann had six points, eight rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot while starting in the Tigers’ 86-80 victory over visiting Wabash, which made the NCAA Division III Final Four last season. He was 3 for 7 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing two turnovers and two fouls in 24 minutes of action. So far this season, Gohmann is averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 19.4 minutes while starting all 16 games. He’s shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3-point range. The Tigers (13-4, 5-3) travel to The College of Wooster at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

