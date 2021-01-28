NTSPY - Girls Swimming-Greer Manger

Greer Manger

 Tyler Stewart

Greer Manger (Centre): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the women’s swim team. Manger began her college career with a trio of victories in the Colonels’ season-opening 162-56 victory over visiting Transylvania last Friday. The former Bulldog standout won the 50 freestyle (25.77 seconds) and 100 free (55.91). She also picked up a victory with three teammates in the freestyle relay.

