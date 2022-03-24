Greer Manger head shot

Greer Manger

Greer Manger (Centre): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the women’s swimming & diving team. Manger helped the Colonels earn a third-place finish in the Southern Athletic Association Championships last month in Birmingham, Ala. She was a member of Centre’s victorious 200-yard freestyle, 400 free and 800 free relay teams. Individually, she finished fifth in the 500 free and sixth in the women’s mile.

