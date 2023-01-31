Greer Manger (Centre): The New Albany graduate is a junior on the women’s swimming and diving team. On Monday, Manger was named the Southern Athletic Association Swimmer of the Week for the first time in her career. She earned wins in all three events she competed in during the duel meet over the weekend against Asbury (Ky.). Manger swam as the freestyle leg in the winning 400-yard medley relay, splitting a 54.86-second time for the team’s combined 4:02.33 finish that won by over 10 seconds. Manger also claimed a win in the 1,000 freestyle, outdoing the second-place finisher by six seconds for an 11:41.27 final time. Her final win of the meet came in the 500 freestyle. She touched the wall at a 5:29.62 time that won by almost four seconds. Next up for Manger and the Colonels are the SAA Championships, which will be Feb. 8-11 in Birmingham, Ala.
