Greer Manger head shot

Greer Manger

Greer Manger (Centre): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the women's swim team. She recently earned second-team All-Southern Athletic Association honors while helping the Colonels to a third-place finish in the league championships. Manger finished second in the 100 freestyle individually. She was also a member of Centre's runner-up 800 freestyle relay team and the Colonels' third-place 400 medley relay team. Additionally, she was a top-eight finisher in the 50 free individually. 

