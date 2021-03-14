Haley Tye head shot

Haley Tye

Haley Tye (Union College): The New Washington graduate is a 5-foot-4 senior guard on the women’s basketball team. Tye and the Bulldogs lost 68-55 at top-seeded Thomas More in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round on Friday. Tye averaged 2.8 points per game this season for Union. She tallied a season-high 10 points in the Bulldogs’ victory over Brenau on Feb. 2.

