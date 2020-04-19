Haley Tye head shot

Haley Tye

Haley Tye (Union College): The New Washington graduate, a 5-foot-4 junior guard on the women’s basketball team, averaged 5.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, who went 26-7. She shot 38.6 percent from 3-point range for Union, which won the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament before losing 68-66 in overtime to Taylor in the NAIA Division II national tourney.

Tags

Recommended for you