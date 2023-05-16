Halli Trinkle (College of Charleston): The Providence graduate is a senior on the women’s tennis team. Earlier this month, Trinkle was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association second team. She posted a 12-6 record in the No. 2 singles slot for the Cougars. Additionally, she also earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. Trinkle recorded a 3.72 grade-point average in accounting.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Halli Trinkle
