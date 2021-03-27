Halli Trinkle head shot

Halli Trinkle

Halli Trinkle (College of Charleston): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the women’s tennis team. Trinkle is 7-3 so far this season in singles. She is 1-1 at No. 1, 2-2 at No. 2 and 4-0 at No. 3. In doubles she is 4-4 with a 3-2 mark at No. 1 and a 1-2 record at No. 2.

