HalliTrinkle junior year head shot

Halli Trinkle head shot 

Halli Trinkle (College of Charleston): The Providence graduate recently completed her junior season on the women’s tennis team. Last month, she was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team in both singles and doubles. Playing primarily No. 2 singles, Trinkle won her last five singles matches and recorded a 21-3 record in singles competition. In doubles, she and classmate Slade Coetzee combined for a 15-5 mark together at No. 1 doubles.

