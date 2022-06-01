Halli Trinkle (College of Charleston): The Providence graduate recently completed her junior season on the women’s tennis team. Last month, she was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team in both singles and doubles. Playing primarily No. 2 singles, Trinkle won her last five singles matches and recorded a 21-3 record in singles competition. In doubles, she and classmate Slade Coetzee combined for a 15-5 mark together at No. 1 doubles.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Harrison, southern Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, northern Hardin and Bullitt Counties through 115 AM EDT... At 1219 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Corydon to 12 miles north of Elizabethtown. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... St. Dennis, New Albany, Shively, Louisville, Shepherdsville, Parkway Village, Jeffersonville, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Kingsley, Strathmoor Manor, Mockingbird Valley, Rolling Fields, Riverwood, Norbourne Estates, Richlawn, Bellewood, Brownsboro Village, Druid Hills, Maryhill Estates, Cherrywood Village, Broad Fields, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Lyndon, Prospect, Hurstbourne, Graymoor-Devondale, Windy Hills, St. Regis Park, Beechwood Village and Barbourmeade. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Halli Trinkle
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- BASKETBALL: Wilkerson hired as new Jeff boys' coach
- Family asks help to find missing man last in New Albany
- Star Valley Strawberry Festival to take place Saturday in Borden
- PROGRESS: Southern Indiana schools prepare for growth
- Outdoor music, movies for summer are here
- Update on child's body found in suitcase in Washington County
- DODD COLUMN: It's taxing to navigate the dipsy doodles of life
- PROGRESS: River Ridge moves forward with expansion into Charlestown
- HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Devils, 'Dogs advance to sectional semis
- HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bulldogs beat Red Devils
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.