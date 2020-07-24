Hallie Dixon head shot

Hallie Dixon 

Hallie Dixon (McKendree): The Jeffersonville graduate, a rising junior on the women’s swimming & diving team, is coming off a solid sophomore season for the Bearcats. She capped it off by taking eighth in the 400 individual medley and the 500 freestyle as well as 12th in the 1000 and 1650 freestyle races at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships. She was named to the Academic All-GLVC team and also earned the conference’s Brother James Gaffney Distinguished Scholar Award by achieving a 4.0 grade-point average during both semesters of the academic year. Additionally, she was recently named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s Scholar All-America team.

