Hallie Dixon NCAA

Hallie Dixon

Hallie Dixon (McKendree): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the women’s swim team. Dixon is currently competing in the NCAA Division II National Championships in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, she finished 21st in the 1000-yard freestyle in a school-record 10 minutes, 20.68 seconds. Thursday night, Dixon placed eighth in the 400 individual medley, finishing in 4:20.73, to earn All-American status. Today she’ll take part in the 500 freestyle.

