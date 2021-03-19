Hallie Dixon (McKendree): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the women’s swim team. Dixon is currently competing in the NCAA Division II National Championships in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, she finished 21st in the 1000-yard freestyle in a school-record 10 minutes, 20.68 seconds. Thursday night, Dixon placed eighth in the 400 individual medley, finishing in 4:20.73, to earn All-American status. Today she’ll take part in the 500 freestyle.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Hallie Dixon
