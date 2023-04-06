HannahHackworth.jpg

Hannah Hackworth

Hannah Hackworth (John A. Logan College): The Jeffersonville graduate is a freshman on the softball team. On Wednesday, Hackworth was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Player of the Week. Last week, she posted a sizzling .714 batting average while doubling three times, hitting six home runs and driving in 18 runs. She started it off with a pinch-hit RBI-double in the Vols’ 2-0 triumph over Wabash valley College on March 27. In JLC’s second game that day, Hackworth went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run while driving in five and scoring twice in a 13-8 victory. The next day, she went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and one RBI while touching home once in the Vols’ 4-0 win over Lincoln Trail. In the second game of that doubleheader, Hackworth went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs while scoring once in the Vols’ 6-4 victory. Then this past Saturday, she went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs while touching home twice in a 9-8 win over Frontier Community College. In the second game of that doubleheader, Hackworth was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while scoring twice. Hackworth and the Vols (26-8), who have won 18 in a row, will visit Wabash Valley College for a doubleheader today.

Tags

Trending Video