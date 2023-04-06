Hannah Hackworth (John A. Logan College): The Jeffersonville graduate is a freshman on the softball team. On Wednesday, Hackworth was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Player of the Week. Last week, she posted a sizzling .714 batting average while doubling three times, hitting six home runs and driving in 18 runs. She started it off with a pinch-hit RBI-double in the Vols’ 2-0 triumph over Wabash valley College on March 27. In JLC’s second game that day, Hackworth went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run while driving in five and scoring twice in a 13-8 victory. The next day, she went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and one RBI while touching home once in the Vols’ 4-0 win over Lincoln Trail. In the second game of that doubleheader, Hackworth went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs while scoring once in the Vols’ 6-4 victory. Then this past Saturday, she went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs while touching home twice in a 9-8 win over Frontier Community College. In the second game of that doubleheader, Hackworth was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while scoring twice. Hackworth and the Vols (26-8), who have won 18 in a row, will visit Wabash Valley College for a doubleheader today.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Hannah Hackworth
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- BEAM: The house that recovery built
- New body waxing services business opens in Sellersburg
- DODD COLUMN: Farewell to one of the Oak Park Gang
- LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jake Heidbreder
- Family grapples with 38-year-old's death in Friday accident
- Judge asks for new plea agreement in New Albany beating case
- New Albany, Floyd Central theatre programs garner national distinctions
- Former Jeff officer dies following motorcycle wreck
- Elsby building in downtown New Albany to be converted into hotel
- BOYS' GOLF: Ten to watch this season
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.