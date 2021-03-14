Hannah Ogg (IU Southeast): She’s a junior right-handed pitcher on the softball team. Ogg was named the River States Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Grenadiers to a 5-1 record last week. She struck out 24 in 25 2/3 inning while recording a 2.18 earned-run average. Her best outing was a complete-game victory over fifth-ranked Marian. In that game she allowed an unearned run on six hits while striking out six. Ogg and the Grenadiers (13-5) host Huntington in a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Hannah Ogg
