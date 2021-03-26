Hannah Ogg

Hannah Ogg (IU Southeast): The North Posey graduate is a junior right-handed pitcher on the softball team. On Monday, Ogg was named the River States Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time. She went 3-1 last week, helping the Grenadiers go 4-2. She picked up complete-game wins over Indiana Tech 2-1 on Friday and 9-1 on Saturday. Ogg then came on in relief in both games against Calumet College of St. Joseph on Sunday. Overall, Ogg allowed four runs (one earned) while walking three and striking out 20 in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

