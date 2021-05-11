Hannah Ogg

Hannah Ogg (IU Southeast): The Wadesville native is a junior pitcher on the softball team. Last Thursday, Ogg was named the RSC Pitcher of the Year. During the regular season, she went 28-10 in the circle with a 1.42 earned-run average and had struck out 216 batters in 207 1/3 innings pitched. At the time she ranked second in the NAIA in wins and innings pitched. She also had four saves.

